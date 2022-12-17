GoFundMe campaign for the family of fatal stabbing victim, Harpreet Kaur Gill

The funds will be used to help cover travel costs, funeral arrangments, and legal fees

A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the family of the Dec. 7 Newton stabbing victim, Harpreet Kaur Gill.

On Dec. 7, Surrey RCMP, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the stabbing at 9:22 p.m., in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue. Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds, police say.

Navinder Gill, 40, the victim’s husband, was charged on Friday (Dec. 16) with second-degree murder.

Baljinder Kaur created the online fundraiser to help cover travel costs for Harpreet’s family to travel from India. Funds will also be needed to pay for the funeral and potential legal fees.

Harpreet is survived by three young children, all under ten.

“Harpreet’s parents are also concerned about the future of their grandchildren and want to seek legal advice regarding their custody and future,” stated Kaur on the GoFundMe.

A family member reached out to the South Asian Legal Clinic of B.C. (SALC B.C.) for legal advice.

SALC B.C. is a Surrey based company that provides pro-bono legal advice and legal education to South Asians in B.C.

Meena Dhillon the founder of the SALC B.C. told the Now-Leader in an email they have learned that Harprett has no immediate family in B.C. Dhillon added that Harpreet’s family in India has not spoken to the chilren since Harpreet’s death.

SALC B.C. is helping Harpreet’s family in a number of different ways.

“We have supported this specific family with making contact with the local minister of parliament, provided a letter of support for the emergency visa applications for the family, provided information about apply for funding through Crime Victim Assistance Program BC and provided guidance on making contact with the Ministry of Children and Family Development to ensure the children are safe and do not have any unsupervised contact with the father,” stated Dhillon.

READ MORE: Husband charged with second-degree murder in relation to the Dec. 7 fatal stabbing in Newton

Dhillon wants to remind anyone experiencing gender-based violence who is needing immediate assistance to call 911. The Battered Women Support Services crisis line is also available 24/7 at 1-855-687-1686 or Surrey Women’s Centre at 604-589-1868.

The fundraiser can be found by searching “Funeral for Brutally Murdered Harpreet Kaur Gill” at gofundme.com.



