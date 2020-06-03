Go Fund Me campaign for family of CN rail worker who died at Thornton Yard in Surrey

Jasvinder Singh Riar, 31, died while at work at the Canadian National Railway Thornton Yard in North Surrey early Monday morning

Photo posted on ‘In Loving Memory of Jas Riar’ Go Fund Me page.

Two days after CN employee Jasvinder Singh Riar died while at work at the Canadian National Railway Thornton Yard in North Surrey a Go Fund Me campaign for his family has already raised $64,738 and climbing, surpassing its $60,000 goal.

The post “In Loving Memory of Jas Riar” fundraising campaign, organized by Jaya Khunkhun Kainth of Burnaby, says 31-year-old Riar left behind his wife, his nine-month-old son, and his mother, paternal grandmother and sister.

“Jas was the sole provider for his family,” it reads. “During such a horrible time like this, those closest to Jas should not have to worry about finances.”

The Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into his death. Chris Krepski, a spokesman for the TSB, said Wednesday that more information is “not at this point” being revealed.

“We haven’t come to a decision yet on what level of investigation we might do,” he told the Now-Leader on Wednesday, “but we continue to gather information and assess the occurrence.”

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received a call at 1:40 a.m. Monday from Surrey firefighters, in the 11700-block of 138th Street.

“The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken conduct of the investigation,” she said. “We also know that Transport Canada, WorkSafeBC, Technical Safety BC and BC Coroners Service are also conducting an independent investigation.”

“There’s no information to suggest that it was anything to do with a crime that was committed,” she added. “We do believe that it is a workplace incident but of course that will be confirmed as the investigation goes on,” she said Monday.

CN spokesman Jonathan Abecassis told the Now-Leader this on Monday: “This morning, a fatal incident occurred on CN property involving a CN employee in Surrey, B.C. We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee’s family and community in these tragic times,”

He said Wednesday that “nothing further” is being released.

Meantime, comment of condolence and prayer are being posted on the Go Fund Me page from dozens of the 524-and-counting donors so far.

“Jasvinder was in my CN conductor training class we spent seven weeks learning how to be conductors. I am saddened by his Loss. Rest In Peace Brother,” Elliot Niewenkamp wrote.

“Forever part of the CN family,” Werner Unger posted.

Ajay Hayer’s message is “You’ll be missed bro, thank you for all the good times. Rest in Paradise.”



