The flag of Antigua and Barbuda (pxfuel photo)

Global Affairs says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda

Fall reported, man found about 30 metres from the Devil’s Bridge rock formation

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda.

Willikies Police Station, a local police force, has confirmed with The Canadian Press that the man, who they say was in his late 60s, drowned Saturday after falling from the Devil’s Bridge rock formation.

The Caribbean nation’s armed forces says in a statement that the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force coast guard received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. local time stating a tourist had fallen over the landmark.

They say another call was received shortly after reporting that the man had been found with a cut on his forehead and was unresponsive.

The defence force says a search was conducted and the man was found about 30 metres from the bridge and was taken to a doctor at the coast guard’s base, where he was pronounced dead.

Global Affairs says they are in contact with local authorities to learn more about the death and can provide no further information due to privacy concerns.

