Glasgow found not guilty of trying to murder transit cop in Surrey

Daon Gordon Glasgow has been found not guilty of attempted murder in the Jan. 30, 2019 shooting of Transit Police Constable Josh Harms at Scott Road SkyTrain Station. Glasgow, who was the subject of a massive police manhunt, has been found guilty of aggravated assault.

Glasgow, now 36, had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction at the time the trigger was pulled in the SkyTrain station shooting. Harms, 27, was twice shot in the arm.

READ ALSO FOCUS: ‘They should not be out on the street,’ Surrey crimefighter says of violent offenders

READ ALSO: Shot Transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse

Surrey provincial court Judge Peder Gulbransen also found Glasgow guilty of discharging a restricted firearm with the intention of endangering the life of Constable Harms, intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of others, and possessing a loaded restricted firearm without being the holder of a license to possess that firearm.

Two Transit police officers chased Glasgow as he ran from a parking lot into the station. Suspecting he was trying to avoid them, they wanted to find out why.

They found him seated among commuters awaiting an eastbound train. Gulbransen noted that when the police approached him, Glasgow took a handgun from his waistband, shot the officer twice and ran from the station.

He was arrested five days later, in Burnaby.

Glasgow denied in court that he intended to kill the constable. The Crown argued that the “only reasonable inference to be drawn from the circumstances” is that Glasgow intended to kill Harms.

Transit Police Constable Josh Harms. (Photo: Transit Police)

“The accused says that he panicked when he saw the police officers,” Gulbransen noted in his reasons for judgment. “His only thought was to get out of their presence. Once he had reached the SkyTrain platform, he believed that he had successfully evaded them, and would get further away from them by boarding the next eastbound train. He was shocked at the officer’s sudden appearance. He said that he fired the shots without thinking of anything other than escaping from the officer.”

The judge noted the Crown’s case concerning Glasgow’s alleged intention to kill Harms was based on circumstantial evidence.

“The Crown always bears the burden of proof in a criminal case,” Gulbransen said. “The burden of proving a charge of attempted murder is particularly onerous. In the case at bar, the crucial time in which the intent to kill, as alleged by the Crown, would have to arise within one or perhaps two seconds. The shots never struck the officer in a vital part of his body. There was no background of animosity between the officers and Glasgow.”

READ ALSO: Wrongful arrest lawsuit against VPD in manhunt for Surrey cop shooting suspect

READ ALSO: Police deny wrongful arrest, assault in manhunt for Surrey cop shooting suspect

Gulbransen decided the Crown failed to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Glasgow intended to kill Harms.

The scene at Scott Road SkyTrain Station after Constable Josh Harms of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police was shot on Jan. 30, 2019. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

More to come…



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

CourtPoliceSurrey