Girls badly burned when gasoline poured on fire at B.C. bush party

Two of the victims face lengthy stays at B.C.’s Children’s Hospital

Four Grand Forks teenage girls were badly burned at a bush party gone wrong, and two of them face lengthy stays at B.C.’s Children’s Hospital.

According to RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler the incident, which took place Saturday, April 9, is being investigated for possible criminality.

Peppler said a group of young people was gathered for a party when gasoline was thrown on the fire.

“Unfortunately four girls between 15 and 18 were hit when the flames (spread),” he said. “We do have to open a criminal investigation to determine if there was any negligence.”

All four girls were injured, and two are being treated locally.

“The families are obviously very upset. We’ve been in contact with them and they’ve been amazingly strong and involved.”

The party was held in a pit approximately nine km from town, off Granby Road. There were “quite a few” young people there, said Peppler, ranging in age from 15 to their mid-20s.

“Alcohol was definitely involved at the party. I don’t believe it was necessarily involved with any of our victims.”

Peppler said the community was severely impacted by the incident, and that was compounded by the recent overdose death of a young person in the community.

Grand Forks Secondary School (GFFS) responded to the tragedies by hosting a series of sessions on April 20.

Students were able to speak with representatives from the Ministry of Children and Family Development, RCMP, Interior Health and other professionals.

Principal Brian Foy, in a post to the GFSS Facebook page stated: “At this time we are asking that you as a parent check in with your child to see how they are processing/coping, and contact us if there are ways in which we can provide additional support.”

Related: Grand Forks CIBC bank robbed, lone suspect remains at large

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com