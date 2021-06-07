Girl, age 12, missing in Surrey

Lacey Braun reported missing Monday, last seen Sunday afternoon in 16400-block of 78A Avenue

Surrey Mounties are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing in Newton.

Lacey Braun was reported missing on Monday, June 7 and was last seen Sunday afternoon, leaving a residence in the 16400-block of 78A Avenue.

“Police and her family are concerned for her well-being,” Constable Sarbjit Sangha said.

She is white, five feet five inches tall, 110 pounds and has long maroon/red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



