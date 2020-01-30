Girl, 17, sexually assaulted by stranger in Vancouver’s West Side

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a stranger on Vancouver’s West Side Tuesday, according to police.

In a Thursday press release, police said the girl was walking home around 6 p.m. after a sports event at Churchill Secondary School. She was on West 54 Avenue between Montgomery Street and Osler Street when police said she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man. The girl was able to get away from the man.

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time is asked to call police at 604-717-0602.

