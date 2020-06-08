Brooklyn Niedzielski, 15, reported missing in Surrey. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Girl, 15, reported missing in North Surrey

Brooklyn Niedzielski was last seen at 10 a.m. on June 06, 2020 near Berg Road and Grosvenor Road

Surrey Mounties are looking for Brooklyn Niedzielski, 15, who was last seen Saturday morning in North Surrey. If you know where she is, call police at 604-599-0502.

She was last seen at 10 a.m. on June 06, 2020 near Berg Road and Grosvenor Road and has not been seen or heard from since.

Niedzielski is white, medium built, has black hair, is five feet four inches tall and was last seen wearing a black sweater and red checkered backpack.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” Staff Sergeant Dwayne Farlin said.


