Girl, 15, killed in Burnaby crash

RCMP say female pedestrian was struck on Cariboo Road

A 15-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Burnaby early Wednesday morning.

In news release, Burnaby RCMP said that the girl was hit by a vehicle travelling northbound on in the 7200-block of Cariboo Road at about 7:10 a.m.

Police and paramedics found the teenager dead at the scene.

RCMP said that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police, although investigators say it is too early to say what caused the crash.

Officers believe the girl was an international student and not attending school in Burnaby.

The 7200-block of Cariboo Road remains closed for investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call the RCMP at 604-646-9999 and ask to speak to Burnaby Traffic Services.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pipeline company questioned about Fraser Valley aquifer protection at NEB hearing
Next story
154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Just Posted

Crash on Highway 10 in Surrey

DriveBC reports the crash happened eastbound, and that the left lane on highway is blocked

RCMP appeal for information following reported sexual assault in South Surrey

Woman alleges she was groped in the 15300-block of 21 Avenue

Delta police recover body near Ladner Harbour Park

Police can’t say if the death is considered suspicious

Former PM Kim Campbell to speak in Surrey

Campbell is keynote speaker at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon on March 8

ZYTARUK: Well, it happened. Again.

Drive-by shootings have become a part of our social fabric here in the Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Food industry failing at voluntary sodium reduction: Health Canada

Health Canada report shows the food industry made no meaningful progress in curtailing salt levels

‘Mud Bay’ keeps on rocking the blues

Fraser Valley musicians celebrate 40 years of rocking good songs together

Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Other local municipalities score at bottom of list from real estate blog

Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

Girl, 15, killed in Burnaby crash

RCMP say female pedestrian was struck on Cariboo Road

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

Pipeline company questioned about Fraser Valley aquifer protection at NEB hearing

‘We want to be sure that this is safe’ lawyer for City of Chilliwack tells Trans Mountain brass

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

Most Read