Gill says he’s ‘prepared’ to make handguns ‘biggest’ issue in Surrey civic election

Surrey First slate reveals second part of its public safety platform Thursday

Surrey First mayoral candidate Tom Gill says he’s prepared to make handguns “the biggest issue in the election.”

“You can’t run for mayor, or council, and say you’re for public safety, and then turn around and say you’re fine with handguns in our city,” he said Thursday. “This issue requires leadership and determination because there’s no middle ground.”

Tom Gill

Surrey First released the second part of its public safety platform on Thursday, calling for 125 more police officers, a referendum on whether the city should continue its contract with the RCMP, a new police board, a ban on handguns, “keeping gangs from kids” and “measurable results.”

“We’re a safe city, but it only takes a single shot to shatter that sense of safety,” said Councillor Tom Gill.

READ ALSO ELECTION QUESTIONS: Does Surrey need its own police force?

READ ALSO: Surrey First promising free access to pools, rinks and gyms for Surrey youth

“I want policing to be directed locally, reflecting our Surrey priorities,” he said. “We need a Surrey police board created under the BC Police Act so that we can have more local control and accountability. That local authority is non-negotiable as far as I’m concerned. We are fast becoming the largest city in the province and we need that kind of community authority, oversight and direction.”

As for the 125 additional police officers, he said, if elected Surrey First would bring them in, at the cost of $160,000 per officer, over the next five years. Currently the Surrey RCMP detachment has 835 Mounties.


“The addition of another 125 officers will bring us to 960, still the largest RCMP detachment in the country.”

Gill said if elected he will want a full police services review with the first 9o days. He also said that if elected Surrey First will work with cities like Toronto and Montreal toward banning handguns.

“We want to do everything we can to keep guns off our streets and out of our city, and that means taking a hard stand against handguns. The last we want as Canadians is an American-style gun culture. This is Canada, we’re a civil society and handguns have no place in our communities.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey’s Civic Hotel hosts grand opening
Next story
ELECTION QUESTIONS: Does Surrey need its own police force?

Just Posted

BREAKING: BC Housing withdraws application for Cloverdale supportive housing

Application withdrawn, open house cancelled following community opposition

Surrey mayoral candidates weigh in on proposed supportive housing in Cloverdale

Gill, Hayne and McCallum oppose the project, in its current location

Museum of Surrey grand opening will be a ‘prehistoric party’

Ribbon-cutting ceremony, barbecue, featured exhibit Dinosaurs Unearthed and more

VIDEO: Young Langley singer shoots to dethrone veteran musician

Winners will be announced Oct. 21 at the Hard Rock Casino, and several Langley artists are hopefuls.

Gill says he’s ‘prepared’ to make handguns ‘biggest’ issue in Surrey civic election

Surrey First slate reveals second part of its public safety platform Thursday

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Police probe suspicious death of man in Richmond

A body was found in the area of Garden City and Odlin Roads in Richmond just after 8:30am Thursday

Lower Mainland sets Grouse Grind record

Madison Sands sets a new best time on Vancouver’s fitness landmark

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Bus company vies to replace Greyhound in Kamloops to Vancouver, Kelowna

Alberta-based Ebus applies to the Passenger Transportation Board to replace Greyhound

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 20

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Most Read