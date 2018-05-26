Giant brewing tanks arrive by barge in Chilliwack before heading overland to the new Molson Coors brewery. (Ferg Devins/ The Devins Network)

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

  • May. 26, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Massive brewing tanks destined for the new Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack arrived by barge at an industrial park in that city on Saturday.

The journey upriver was just the latest leg in a trip that began overseas. The tanks, 5.5 metres in diameter, will now be trucked to the brewery site, forcing several night road closures over the next few days.

The pre-fabricated tanks arrived at the Surrey docks last week and will now be transferred onto flatbed trucks to go the rest of the 12 kilometres to the new brewery site on Kerr Avenue.

As well as the 22 larger tanks, 28 smaller tanks of varying sizes will loaded and trucked to Chilliwack.

British Columbians are invited to snap a “#beertanks selfie” and post it if they happen to spot one of the tanks on the move.

