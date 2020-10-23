Get to know the candidates for Delta North

We sent candidates a questionnaire to help voters learn more about them. Here’s what they had to say…

Three people are running to represent the riding of Delta North in the B.C. Legislature: (from left) Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberals). (Photos submitted)

Three candidates are vying to represent North Delta in the Legislature following the election on Oct. 24.

BC Liberal Jet Sunner and BC Green Neema Manral are set to challenge BC NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon’s bid for a second term as MLA for Delta North.

To help readers get to know them a bit better, the North Delta Reporter sent the candidates a questionnaire and gave them a limit of 1,200 words in which to answer.

Click the links below to read what each of the candidates had to say…

Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP)

Neema Manral (BC Green Party)

Jet Sunner (BC Liberal Party)

General voting happens on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. Visit elections.bc.ca/voting/where-to-vote for up-to-date information about where and how to cast your ballot.

