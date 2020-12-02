LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot designed by Xenex Disinfection Services. (Contributed photo)

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot designed by Xenex Disinfection Services. (Contributed photo)

Germ-killing robot on the job at White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital

Goal to match $100,000 donation met, say PAHF officials

A robot with “intense pathogen killing power” is now on the job at Peace Arch Hospital.

PAH Foundation officials confirmed Tuesday (Dec. 1) that a goal to raise $200,000 – with half of that a $100,000 donation from White Rock’s Manjit Lit and his family – for a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot was met in time to put the equipment to work during a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

READ MORE: Peace Arch Hospital Foundation collecting donations for pathogen-killing robot

READ MORE: Several COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Surrey, White Rock since Wednesday

The robot, designed by Xenex Disinfection Services, emits pulses of UV light, which kill harmful bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19, and can disinfect a patient’s room in less than 20 minutes.

Fourteen of the droids – at a total cost of approximately $2 million, funded in part by donors’ support of their local hospital foundations – are being deployed to Fraser Health hospitals this week, the region’s president CEO, Dr. Victoria Lee, announced Tuesday.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our community,” Lee said in a news release.

“It is through their support that our UVGI (Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation) program has grown from a pilot project with two robots to a comprehensive program with 16 in just four years.”

“Fraser Health’s two resident UVGI robots are working overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep patients safe by disinfecting rooms and units in acute and community settings where the virus is present,” the release adds.

The robots don’t work alone, the release continues, explaining that an Environmental Services (EVS) operator is at the controls, working with Fraser Health Infection Prevention and Control, housekeeping staff and health care aides using traditional and chemical cleaning methods.

Since UVGI disinfection was introduced in 2016, Fraser Health has seen a reduction in some hospital-acquired infections, such as C. difficile and MRSA, the release adds.

Fraser Health staff have voted to name two of the newcomers ‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry,’ after B.C.’s provincial health officer.

PAHF director of public relations Vicki Brydon said a naming contest for PAH’s newest addition wrapped up Tuesday night. The winning moniker, Zippy, is to be officially announced today (Dec. 2).


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser HealthSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?
Next story
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Just Posted

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot designed by Xenex Disinfection Services. (Contributed photo)
Germ-killing robot on the job at White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital

Goal to match $100,000 donation met, say PAHF officials

A home on the corner of at the corner of 63B Avenue and 165A Street boasts a display of thousands of lights that bring in people throughout the city to check it out. The family also collects donations for BC Children's Hospital. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey and beyond

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands

Lisa Batstone’s appeal of her conviction and sentence for the killing of her eight-year-old daughter is set for Jan. 12, 2021. (File photos)
South Surrey mother’s murder-appeal date set

Lisa Batstone is appealing her conviction and sentence in death of eight-year-old daughter

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

The final two weeks of the White Rock-South Surrey Titans’ football season has been cancelled, the association announced last week. (Contributed photo)
Titans ‘grateful’ despite earlier cancellation of minor football season

White Rock-South Surrey organization announce that final two weeks of the season won’t go ahead

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

(Needpix.com)
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB

The pandemic heavily contributed to the number of puppy scams

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 between Clearbrook and McCallum roads were closed to traffic Wednesday morning after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Collision takes place early Wednesday morning between Clearbrook and McCallum roads

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Haley Callison. (Facebook photo)
Former B.C. pro hockey player frustrated with COVID-deniers after horrific bout with virus

Haleigh Callison hopes people will follow precautions and tone down the rhetoric

FILE – A near empty waterfront train platform is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Monday, April 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
TransLink disables some services for second day due to ‘suspicious network activity’

Customers cannot use credit card or debit card at fare gates or Compass card vending machines

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:14 a.m.
Westbound Highway 1 lanes in Abbotsford closed as crews investigate serious crash

Crash occurred between McCallum and Riverside roads at around 4 a.m., next update at 8 a.m.

Most Read