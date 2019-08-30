The provincial government is spending $40 million on interim safety and reliability improvements for the George Massey Tunnel, including road resurfacing, improved drainage, better lighting and other upgrades. (Black Press Media file photo)

George Massey Tunnel paving work to start in September

Crews will begin resurfacing the roadway and painting new lane markings on Tuesday, Sept. 3

Work crews are scheduled to begin repaving Highway 99 through the George Massey Tunnel after the Labour Day long weekend.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, crews will begin resurfacing the roadway and painting new lane markings between the Steveston Highway junction in Richmond and the Highway 17 junction in Delta.

To minimize delays for travellers, the majority of work will be done outside of peak traffic periods. Drivers and cyclists are advised to watch for nightly lane closures and obey all traffic-control personnel, construction speed limits and signs.

Construction is expected to be completed this fall, however the work is weather-dependent. For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter or visit drivebc.ca.

North Vancouver-based B.A. Blacktop Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the work, valued at $3.2 million. The project is part of a $40-million suite of interim safety and reliability improvements being undertaken in the tunnel.

RELATED: Province ‘moving quickly’ on safety upgrades to Massey Tunnel: North Delta MLA

Other projects include improved drainage to reduce pooling water and ice at tunnel entrances, converting tunnel and roadway lighting to the LED standard to boost visibility, and upgrading the fire alarm, fire doors, ventilation and electrical systems. Additional tunnel washing is also ongoing, and was most recently completed in mid-June.

According to the project website, the contract for the drainage work is currently out for tender on BC Bid (bcbid.gov.bc.ca). Construction is anticipated to start in September and be complete by the end of the year.

Lighting design work is underway, with construction expected to begin in late 2019 and finish in summer 2020.

Design work for the fire, ventilation and electrical system upgrades is progressing, with construction also expected to get underway in late 2019 and finish in summer 2020.

The ministry is also working with key municipal, regional and First Nations groups to address congestion in the area, including improvements to the Steveston interchange and the highway system in Delta.

For more information, visit engage.gov.bc.ca/masseytunnel.

SEE ALSO: Mayors, First Nations chiefs, urge ‘immediate action’ on new Massey crossing

SEE ALSO: B.C. premier hints at twin-tunnel plan for George Massey Tunnel


editor@northdeltareporter.com
