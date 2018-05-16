Gateway construction gets underway in White Rock

Residents, businesses advised of Monday-to-Friday work on roads, sidewalks and more

An illustration, posted to the City of White Rock’s website with a statement advising construction is getting underway, shows what Johnston Road is anticipated to look like upon completion of the gateway project. The view is described as looking north on Johnston Road from Russell Avenue. (City of White Rock image)

Work to reconstruction Johnston Road’s streetscape from North Bluff Road to Russell Avenue was to get underway this morning.

According to a statement issued by the city just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the work is to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday – “with possible extended hours… as needed” – and include “safer new sidewalks, convenient crosswalks, rain garden and treed seating areas, to name a few.”

In an effort “to minimize public implact over the long term,” work to upgrade the water and sewer infrastructure on both the North Bluff to Russell bloc,k as well as the block to the south, will be done simultaneously, the statement adds.

Drivers are advised to expect partial road closures, and pedestrians can expect detours in areas where sidewalks are being reconstructed.

Regarding construction noise, the statement offers an advance apology.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience that comes with construction of a major capital project and appreciate your cooperation and patience.

“We will make every effort to minimize theimpact of construction on your daily routine.”

The work is part of the Johnston Road Gateway Project, for which completion is anticipated this fall.

During construction, anyone with immediate concerns may call 604-541-2181 or email operations@whiterockcity.ca