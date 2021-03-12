A gas station and drive-thru restaurant are part of a proposal for three lots at 28 Avenue and 192 Street. (City of Surrey rendering)

Gas station, drive-thru eyed for South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Pollution potential among concerns raised at public hearing

Surrey council has given the thumbs-up to two zoning amendment applications that move forward a proposal to build a new gas station and restaurant in Campbell Heights.

The decisions – along with support for a development variance permit – were made Monday (March 8), following a public hearing in which a handful of people voiced concerns.

“It’s concerning that a gas station is going to go in across the street from a natural area park, Latimer Park,” Deb Jack, president of Surrey Environmental Partners, told council.

“I would suggest that extra provisions are needed to prevent gas and oil leakage, filtering, storage, etc., so that there becomes no ground pollution. The last thing we want is to get over into Latimer Park and anywhere near that water body.

“There are indeed some species at risk that happen to live over there.”

According to a city planning report, the development is eyed for three lots at 28 Avenue and 192 Street, and also includes a drive-thru restaurant and commercial building. It received third reading in September 2018, however, a revision to incorporate the drive-thru restaurant meant rezoning – to Comprehensive Development from Community Commercial – was needed in order to proceed.

The revised proposal complies with Mixed Employment designation in the city’s Official Community Plan, and the proposed density and building form “are appropriate” for the area, according to the report.

One caller who spoke during the public hearing worried that if approved, the application would be the “tip of the iceberg.”

“Next will be applications for business parks, commercial developments and residential developments nearby,” the caller said.

“They will be justified on the basis that the area is already well-served by a gas station, a drive-thru restaurant, a stand-alone restaurant and a commercial building.”

The development’s potential impact on traffic volumes was also raised as a concern.

A caller who said they represented Petro Canada spoke in favour of the project, citing the use of the “latest technology available today.”

Council gave the third readings and support for the development variance permit – which sought to eliminate a 7.5-metre sideyard setback on the east property line of one lot – without discussion.


