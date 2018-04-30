This gas station on Fraser Highway and 216 Street had some of the highest gas prices. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Gas prices keep rising

Some outlets selling for as much as $161.9/litre, a new record

Gas prices continued to climb Monday morning, with some Lower Mainland stations charging as much as $1.61.9 a litre, an all-time high.

The highest earliest record price was 1.55 cents a litre, set in June 2014.

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

The price was expected to go even higher.

GasBuddy website senior analyst Dan McTeague warned a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.

April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.

– with files from Black Press


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic
Next story
Man reportedly stabbed in Whalley

Just Posted

Elderly woman on scooter reportedly hurt in Surrey crash

A pedestrian was also reportedly hurt in the crash, near 160th Street and Fraser Highway

Transit Police cruiser involved in Surrey crash

One person was reportedly taken to hospital after Saturday night collision

Man reportedly stabbed in Whalley

It happened near 135A Street and 108th Avenue Saturday night

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP destroy ‘suspicious package’

The package was found inside a vehicle in the City Centre area on Saturday night

White Rock resident to fight for resident-only parking on Best Street

Kevin Costelle says neighbourhood ‘frustrated’ with street parking

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 to start your day

RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ package in Surrey, gas prices keep rising and more

Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic

For the second straight year Trump skipped the event with the White House Press Corps.

South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

South Korea said it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea.

‘In Toronto … we don’t run away:’ thousands mourn van attack victims at vigil

Politicians and religious leaders joined mourners in Toronto to remember those killed and injured

Gas prices keep rising

Some outlets selling for as much as $161.9/litre, a new record

RCMP say three boys killed in Manitoba by alleged drunk driver

A 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were hit by a vehicle with five people in it around 10:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Ottawa claims price on carbon could cut 90 million tonnes of emissions by 2022

An Environment Canada analysis says the federal government’s carbon pricing plan will eliminate as much as 90 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2022.

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

Most Read