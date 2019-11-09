Cpommuters are seeing a welcoming drop in prices at the pump in November 2019. (Pixabay photo)

Gas prices continue to drop in the Lower Mainland

Prices in Metro Vancouver dropped more than 10 cents since Wednesday

Gas in the Lower Mainland has seen a 15-cent drop in per-litre price since Wednesday – a welcoming change at the pump for local commuters.

GasBuddy.com was reporting a number of Vancouver stations listing prices at $1.29 per litre on Saturday morning. The cheapest spotted prices outside of the Greater Vancouver area included $1.24 per litre in Langley and $1.30 in Maple Ridge.

In the Fraser Valley, where pump prices don’t include the 17-cent transit tax, costs varied from $1.21 per litre in Abbotsford to $1.27 in Hope.

Dan McTeague with Gas Price Wizard confirmed that Wednesday saw the biggest single-day drop to gas prices across southwestern B.C. in over a decade.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland gas prices could see whopping 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

Gas prices hovered around $1.30 back in February before a season jump, caused by a few refineries in the area being shutdown for maintenance.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day
Next story
Surrey RCMP looking for missing 16-year-old Indigenous girl

Just Posted

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 16-year-old Indigenous girl

Maddison Bellisle was last seen in the 15900-block of 88A Avenue: police

Surrey food hub wants fewer scraps at landfill, more food on the table

Sources aims to educate people on food recovery, how to reduce waste at household level

Police seek suspect, ‘person of interest’ in armed robbery at Surrey mall

The robbery happened on Oct. 27 at a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre

South Surrey residents try to slow Semiahmoo Town Centre plan

Resident association says it needs more time to collect feedback from locals

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Gas prices continue to drop in the Lower Mainland

Prices in Metro Vancouver dropped more than 10 cents since Wednesday

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Update: Heavy police response incident in Maple Ridge ends peacefully

Ridge Meadows RCMP say online everyone safe

Most Read