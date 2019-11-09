Gas prices continue to drop in the Lower Mainland

Gas in the Lower Mainland has seen a 15-cent drop in per-litre price since Wednesday – a welcoming change at the pump for local commuters.
GasBuddy.com was reporting a number of Vancouver stations listing prices at $1.29 per litre on Saturday morning. The cheapest spotted prices outside of the Greater Vancouver area included $1.24 per litre in Langley and $1.30 in Maple Ridge.
In the Fraser Valley, where pump prices don’t include the 17-cent transit tax, costs varied from $1.21 per litre in Abbotsford to $1.27 in Hope.
Dan McTeague with Gas Price Wizard confirmed that Wednesday saw the biggest single-day drop to gas prices across southwestern B.C. in over a decade.
Gas prices hovered around $1.30 back in February before a season jump, caused by a few refineries in the area being shutdown for maintenance.
