Gas-line damage has Fortis crews and Surrey firefighters on 156 Street between 20 Avenue and Bowler Drive. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Gas-line damage in South Surrey

156 Street closed between 20 Avenue and King George Boulevard: Fortis

Gas-line damage has closed a section of 156 Street in South Surrey today (Dec. 9).

Fortis BC communications adviser Nicole Brown said the utility was alerted to a problem just before 10 a.m., and two crews were on the scene – between 20 Avenue and King George Boulevard – within an hour.

Brown said five homes in the area have been impacted by the “third-party damage.” Each will be visited once repairs are complete, to ensure services are restored and re-lit.

Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route during repairs, as the stretch of 156 Street impacted is expected to remain closed until 6 p.m. today.


