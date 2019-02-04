Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

The province’s gang enforcement team seized knives, axes, guns and $40,000 during a four-day road check that targeted 78 vehicles in Kamloops.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., their gang unit was sent to Kamloops following two fatal gang-related shootings in January.

Police checked 132 people with street-level drug trade connections over the course of four days.

Officers seized four sets of brass knuckles, two spring-loaded knives, three machetes, eight axes, one butterfly knife, nine fixed-bladed knives, one can of pepper spray, four hatchets, nine folding knives, one magazine for a .22 caliber firearm, one box of .22 caliber ammunition, one empty pistol holster and one lock picking kit.

They also found $40,000 they believe was “directly tied to the drug trade,” as well as small amounts of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

