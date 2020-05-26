Sentencing of the man charged with murdering Abbotsford high school student Letisha Reimer has been delayed until September. (Facebook photo)

Gabriel Klein’s sentencing delayed until September

Man convicted of killing Abbotsford high school student Letisha Reimer was set for June

Sentencing for Gabriel Klein, the man found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Abbotsford high school student Letisha Reimer in 2016, has been moved from June to September.

The move is due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the court system and also a delay in a private psychiatrist assessment of Klein as requested by the defence.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for June 1 and 2, but is now planned to occur on Sept. 23 and 24.

Klein was found guilty of the crime on March 6 after Justice Heather Holmes stated that there was no evidence to show that he suffered from a mental disturbance when he stabbed and killed the 13-year-old Reimer on Nov. 1, 2016 at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School.

He was also guilty of aggravated assault on Remier’s 14-year-old friend (whose name is protected by a publication ban).

RELATED: Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

The verdict for the trial was originally set to occur on Feb. 21, but that decision was also delayed in order to give Holmes more time to consider the evidence.

The trial opened on Oct. 7, 2019 in New Westminster.

abbotsford

