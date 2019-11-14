A funicular in Ketchikan, Alaska. The idea of a funicular has been floated as a possibility for White Rock. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Funicular or affordable housing? City of White Rock to ask for input from residents

The city has between $7.78 and $14 million to spend on capital projects

The City of White Rock has compiled a list of capital projects it could potentially fund with money collected from developers, and it’s asking residents to help formalize its list of priorities.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, the city said it has between $7.78 to $14 million it can spend on capital projects.

The money was collected through community amenity contributions.

Examples of projects – provided by the city – that it could fund include a funicular; a theatre or convention centre; affordable housing opportunities; updates to the pier; waterfront parks or park improvements; and a community campus with administrative and public space.

The initiative was first mentioned by Mayor Darryl Walker at his state of the city address Nov. 6.

The city is to start collecting public input on Dec. 4 and will provide opportunities to get involved, the release states.

Information on the project is to be posted on the city’s website at whiterockcity.ca

“There is no greater tribute to democracy than to engage the community in decision-making. That is very important to this Council. We want to, and need to, hear your voices,” Walker said in the release.

