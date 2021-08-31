Funerals for 2 teens killed in Surrey crash planned for this week

Parker Magnuson’s to be livestreamed Sept. 1, while Caleb Reimer’s will be in-person, livestreamed Sept. 2

The funerals for Parker Magnuson, top, and Caleb Reimer are planned for this week.

The funerals for two of the teens killed the Aug. 21 crash in Fraser Heights will be this week.

According to a GoFundMe created for Caleb Reimer, Parker Magnuson and Ronin Sharma, Magnuson’s funeral will be Wednesday (Sept. 1) and Reimer’s will be Thursday (Sept. 2).

Sharma, 16, Reimer, 16, and Magnuson, 17, were killed in the early hours of Aug. 21 when the vehicle they were in crashed and hit a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue in Fraser Heights.

Sharma’s funeral was Saturday (Aug. 28). It was open to family, but livestreamed for those unable to attend.

The GoFundMe notes Magnuson’s funeral will be livestreamed Wednesday at 2 p.m. The link can be found here.

Meantime, Reimer’s funeral will be in-person at 3 p.m. at Chandos Pattison Auditorium (10238 168 St.). Those unable to attend, can also watch the livestream here.

In order to comply with COVID-19 capacity allowances, people are asked to register at calebreimer.eventbrite.ca.

Since creating the GoFundMe, more than $70,000 has been raised by 608 donors. The fundraiser can be found at: gofundme.com/f/legacy-for-ronin-caleb-and-parker.

On Friday (Aug. 27), Surrey RCMP released initial findings from the crash investigation, saying high speed was a factor in the early morning crash.

“Investigators have determined that the vehicle was travelling at a speed significantly greater than the posted speed limit at the time of the collision,” read a Surrey RCMP release sent Friday morning.

“The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) are continuing to investigate, working cooperatively with the BC Coroner’s Service.”

Further information is not expected to be released by Surrey RCMP.

