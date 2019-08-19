Fundraiser launched for South Surrey stabbing victim’s funeral

An online fundraising campaign has been launched in support of a celebration of life for the victim of Friday’s stabbing in South Surrey.

As of Monday morning, the campaign organized for Paul Prestbakmo had raised more than $3,800 towards its $15,000 goal.

According to the organizer, the funds are sought “to give paul the funeral he deserves.”

“… everyone who knew paul knew he’d give the shirt off his back to help any of his friends, please help with anything you can give to help us give Paul the celebration of life we all know he deserves,” Stephen Prestbakmo writes in a summary on the fundraising page.

“Many of us have funny stories and many many nicknames from Paul and I look forward to sharing them with you all.”

Police late Friday identified 45-year-old Delphin Paul Prestbakmo as the victim of a stabbing that occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1700-block of 152 Street.

READ MORE: 45-year-old ID’ed as victim of South Surrey stabbing

#IHIT is in the 1700-block 152 ST in #SurreyBC after a man was found dead with stab wounds early this morning at around 3am. 1 male arrested at nearby home thanks to quick action of #IntegratedPoliceDogServices & @SurreyRCMP Detectives working to ID victim. Got info? Call #IHIT pic.twitter.com/0gVmCHTRGe — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 16, 2019

The longtime Peninsula resident was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have one male in custody in connection with the incident, after a police-dog team tracked a suspect to a residential property near 19A Avenue and Southmere Crescent.

Police released Prestbakmo’s name late Friday night “in an effort to determine his activities prior to his death,” but have shared no further information on the case since then.

One White Rock resident told Peace Arch News he saw Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officers combing a grassy area of the lot occupied by the Martin Drive Chevron station on Sunday afternoon. The gas station lot is located immediately west of the lot where Prestbakmo died.

According to the GoFundMe page, the longtime Peninsula resident was killed “while trying to get a pop at McDonalds.”

“The cowards that killed him left him lying there begging for help, but the paramedics were too late and sadly Pauly passed away,” writes Stephen Prestbakmo.

Comments by donors describe the deceased as “like a brother,” “gentle and kind” and loved by many.

“He made a lasting impression on all,” writes Melinda Cross.

Natalie Turner writes, “Paul always had an amazing smile, such a great soul.”

Anyone with information on Prestbakmo’s activities prior to his death, or who was in the area at the time he was killed, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca