Funding of $2.5m to get more ‘under-represented’ kids playing sports, Horgan says in Surrey

B.C. Premier John Horgan was in Surrey Friday to announce funding for a program to get more “under-represented” kids playing sports.

The province will fund Sport BC programs to the tune of $2.5 million over three years, Horgan announced during a lunchtime event at Holly Park in Guildford.

“Every child, regardless of their background, deserves a chance to get off the sidelines and lead a healthy and active life,” Horgan stated.

“Basketball and lacrosse were a huge part of my youth, instilling values that helped guide me down the right path. By removing financial barriers, more youth will be able to learn lifelong skills through sport.”

The funding will allow Sport BC to expand programs such as KidSport BC, according to a release.

Launched in 1993, KidSport works to “help address the challenges faced by many families when registering their children in organized sport.”

Funding in hand, KidSport BC will aim to increase access to amateur and recreation sport programs, and also “expand the type of sport activities currently supported, including Indigenous sport and programs in non-mainstream sports,” according to the release. A launch is expected this fall.

Katelynn Ramage, a national racewalking champ and former KidSport BC recipient, said the program “revolutionized” her life.

“Growing up,” Ramage said in a release, “it was a battle between getting food on the table and paying the rent. Participating in sport was never in the picture. KidSport not only gave me the opportunity to participate in sport, but it also opened up a world of possibility. Because of sport, I was able to attain a university degree, represent my country and gain self-confidence, build lifelong relationships and realize my resilience. KidSport has lit a path that continues to shine brightly not only in my athletic endeavours, but also in all dimensions of my life.”

