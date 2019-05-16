The Delta Firefighters Charitable Society decorated the green corridor between the George Mackie Library and the North Delta Public Health Unit with Christmas lights in 2016 (pictured) and 2017. New funding from the City of Delta would give local businesses the opportunity to do something similar for the next four years. (James Smith photo)

Funding available for North Delta business community projects

Council approved $15,000 per year for four years to support community lighting and other initiatives

North Delta businesses can now access city funds to help jump start community initiatives like those undertaken by South Delta’s BIAs.

On Monday, May 6, Delta council signed off on providing annual funding of $15,000 for four years through its fledgling North Delta Business Initiative, to support lighting and other community-based projects and events.

Launched in late January of this year, the initiative is a working group of North Delta businesses supported by City of Delta staff and resources that the city hopes will eventually spin off into an autonomous self-funded North Delta business improvement association, similar to those that exist currently in Tsawwassen and Ladner.

City manager Sean McGill told the Reporter in January that without a BIA to liaise with, the city has to go to individual business owners in North Delta in order to get feedback or to co-ordinate on projects, which can be a barrier to getting things done.

“If [the City of] Delta wants to go up there and work with local businesses together on a bi-local program, [for example],” he said, “there are all kinds of initiatives that we don’t have specific contacts for.”

This new initiative creates “a collective group that we can work with to improve outreach for both Delta and the businesses.”

READ MORE: City initiative aims to kick-start a North Delta business association

According to the staff report council endorsed on May 6, the new funding is a “first step in providing tangible support to the North Delta business community,” allowing said community to “undertake initiatives similar to those already underway in Ladner and Tsawwassen, such as lighting, events and collaborative business promotions.”

“Staff will work with the North Delta business community to ensure the funding supports efforts that showcase local businesses in North Delta and bring people to the community to enjoy the offerings of these local businesses,” the report reads, noting council will be kept apprised of initiatives that are funded through this framework.

Council also endorsed a staff recommendation on May 6 to provide the Tsawwassen Business Improvement Association with $15,000 per year for four years to support the “lighting up” of Tsawwassen’s commercial core and other community initiatives.

The two funding commitments approved on May 6 follow a similar decision back in March, when council agreed to provide the Ladner Business Association with $15,000 in annual funding for four years to support the LBA’s Light Up Ladner Village initiative and other community projects.

— With files from Saša Lakić


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch
Next story
Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

Just Posted

VIDEO: Flash mob celebrates 60th anniversary of Surrey Association for Community Living

SACL has provided services for individuals with developmental disabilities for decades

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

UPDATE: ‘Hold and secure’ lifted at two North Delta schools

Gray Elementary and Sands Secondary were in “hold and secure” while DPD searched for ‘suspicious person’

Lady Alexandra developer takes City of White Rock to court

Petition to the court asks for a number of bylaws to be quashed

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to motorcycle crash in Hope

Incident happened at the corner of Old Hope Princeton Road and Water Avenue

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

North Delta happenings: week of May 16

Events and community listings for North Delta

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

Most Read