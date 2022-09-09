Numerous candidates have registered for the upcoming civic election in White Rock (File photo)

Numerous candidates have registered for the upcoming civic election in White Rock (File photo)

Full field of council candidates registered for White Rock election

Past councillors, incumbents and newcomers swell numbers by deadline

The field of White Rock candidates for the Oct. 15 municipal election has come into sharp focus with a few last-minute candidate registrations submitted by the 4 p.m. deadline on Friday.

A total of 16 councillor candidates and four mayoral candidates are registered.

It’s clear that one feature of the upcoming race is the re-emergence of the pro-highrise White Rock Coalition that had dominated city politics during the two-term 2011-2018 administration of former mayor Wayne Baldwin.

Three of the four White Rock Coalition council incumbents beaten at the polls in Democracy Direct’s sweep into office in 2018 are back on the ballot this year.

Notary Public Megan Knight, who served two terms as a councillor, is now running for mayor, challenging incumbent Darryl Walker.

Two of her past Coalition colleagues, former councillors Bill Lawrence, a contractor and former owner of the Sandpiper Pub, and Grant Meyer, a BC Ferries second officer, are once again running for council seats.

Another feature of the upcoming election is the evident splintering of the now-defunct Democracy Direct, with two councillors elected as part of the group’s sweep in 2018 – Erika Johanson and software engineering director Scott Kristjanson – now also challenging Walker for the mayor’s chair.

Also seeking council seats again are incumbent one-term councillors Anthony Manning, an aviation safety and quality auditor; Christopher Trevelyan, a high school teacher; and veteran three-term independent, David Chesney.

Former candidates and long-time council critics Garry Wolgemuth and his spouse, tax accountant Fiona McDermid, are making a second bid for seats on council.

Well-known local personalities testing the political waters as first-time councillor candidates are company director and arts advocate Elaine Cheung, self-employed creative coach and arts advocate Michele Partridge, floral and decor store owner and White Rock Pride president Ernie Klassen and Stephen Crozier, former president of Democracy Direct and a former NDP candidate for the federal riding of South Surrey-White Rock.

Newcomers to the local political arena are fleet management sales executive Herb Amaral, Teya Meilan, occupational first aid attendant Lindsay Manning (not related to Anthony Manning), college instructor Carolyn Latzen and IT operations manager Ron Calliou.

Laurae McNally is once again unopposed as White Rock’s trustee representative on the Surrey School District board.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockElection 2022Municipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver courthouse. (File photo)
Dangerous driving suspect with ‘abysmal’ criminal record denied bail

Jen Temple is trying to raise $25K for Options Community Services. As of Sept. 9, she was halfway there. (Photo submitted: Jen Temple)
Local business woman raising funds for Options Community Services

Numerous candidates have registered for the upcoming civic election in White Rock (File photo)
Full field of council candidates registered for White Rock election

Ron (left) and T.J. Brar purchased the BC Hockey League’s Surrey Eagles from former owner Chuck Westgard last May. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Farming brothers look to grow Surrey Eagles into pillar of community