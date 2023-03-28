Full closure of Pattullo Bridge for 6 days in April as replacement work motors along

Lanes in both directions will be blocked leading up to Easter weekend and beyond, TransLink says

Pattullo Bridge is being replaced by a new crossing over the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster. (Submitted photo: TransLink)

Work to build a new Pattullo Bridge will mean a full closure of the crossing during six days in April, “to ensure safety of crews and bridge users,” TransLink said Tuesday (March 28).

Lanes in both directions will be blocked leading up to Easter weekend and beyond, from Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, April 11 at 5 a.m.

During that time, the Surrey-New Westminster connector will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and first responders.

TransLink says the closure is necessary to complete work including soil densification activities, paving and relocation of the seismic warning system. “The warning system will be temporarily disconnected during this time and must be completed with no traffic on the bridge, to ensure the safety of motorists,” the transportation authority explains.

Bridge work will also be done, including speed sign relocation, line painting, concrete patching and inspections requiring rope access onto the overhead bridge truss.

Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives. N19 NightBus trips will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations. Drivers should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time, TransLink says.

Details about the bridge replacement project are posted on pattullobridgereplacement.ca.

Pile installation is complete for the two in-river foundations, the website says. Construction continues on the main tower of the new bridge and the in-river foundation near the New Westminster shoreline.

In Surrey, construction is underway on all bridge foundations and pile installation is underway for the Highway 17 off-ramp foundations. Upcoming activities include continued construction of the main bridge foundations and ongoing site preparation and road work along 112 Avenue and Highway 17.



