From Surrey to New West, northbound lanes on Pattullo Bridge are closed this weekend

Northbound lanes on Pattullo Bridge will be closed this weekend, starting at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday), due to the ongoing bridge replacement project.

“Crews will be replacing the Royal Avenue overpass bridge deck,” says a bulletin from TransLink. “To ensure this work is completed safely, full northbound lane closures on the Pattullo Bridge will be in place from Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. to Monday, May 1 at 5 a.m. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and first responders at all times.

“In addition to the northbound bridge and Bridge Connector closures, Royal Avenue will be closed between McBride Boulevard and the Royal Avenue on-ramp. Southbound travellers should expect delays, as the Bridge Connector in New Westminster will be closed and traffic will be detoured to the Columbia Street on-ramp.”

Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives.

“N19 NightBus and route 103 trips affected by the lane closures will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations,” the bulletin adds. “Customers should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time.”

Crews are building the replacement bridge just north of the existing one, on the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster, and the work is more than halfway done, according to a timeframe given by B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Preliminary in-river work began in February 2021, and the new toll-free bridge is scheduled to open in 2024 with four lanes expandable to six.

Bridge replacement updates are posted on pattullobridgereplacement.ca.

