From public safety to pot: Former Surrey staffer joins ‘cannabis accelerator’

Jas Rehal worked as Surrey’s Director of Public Safety Operations prior to leaving on March 1

Former Surrey staffer Jas Rehal has been appointed to the position of CFO of Grow Tech Labs, a ‘cannabis accelerator.’ (Submitted photo)

Surrey’s former Director of Public Safety Operations has made the move into the cannabis industry.

Jas Rehal, who left his role at Surrey City Hall earlier this month, has joined “cannabis accelerator” Grow Tech Labs (GTL) as the organization’s CFO.

A Grow Tech Labs release notes Rehal is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 20 years of experience “leading key organizations in financial management, business development, capital investment, risk management, operations and strategic planning.”

GTL is an organization run by former city councillor Barinder Rasode, who worked with Rehal during her time on council.

“We are proud to welcome Jas to our team,” said Rasode, CEO of GTL, in a release, “as he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the areas of financial analysis and business development. His strategic thinking and public policy experience, combined with his collaborative approach to leadership, will help advance GTL’s goals of accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship in the cannabis space.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s licensed medical cannabis craft producers launching co-op

SEE ALSO: Surrey receives nine cannabis store applications but is considering none

The company’s release says Rehal’s former role at the City of Surrey has equipped him with a “specific expertise in government relations, public policy, and financial planning.”

The Grow Tech Labs Accelerator Program was launched in association with the October 2018 legalization of cannabis in Canada. It provides support, access to capital, mentorship and licensed space to “innovate start-up” companies in the country.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter