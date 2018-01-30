‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

‘We’re hearing that ages six to 12 are the ones we need to be targeting’

Grade 6 may not be early enough for gang intervention.

That’s what the Mayor’s Gang Task Force heard from researchers and educators on Monday.

“Frightening,” said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “We’re hearing that ages six to 12 are the ones we need to be targeting.”

Monday was the third meeting of the new committee the mayor has struck and Hepner said it was all about “hearing what the researches and educators have to say.”

The information provided by the six presenters, including Dr. Irwin Cohen and KPU’s Dr. Nathalie Gagnon, will “formulate our discussion period next meeting,” she added.

“We had the opportunity in the first two sessions to learn about what’s going on in the community,” Hepner said. “Those were important connectors. But today to hear from research and educators, is an important think tank component to take us to our workshop.

“The common themes are it happens a whole lot earlier than we ever expected,” Hepner told the Now-Leader, noting her eldest grandchild will turn nine next month.

“We’re hearing there are a multitude of evaluative factors around why it happens, so we have to be ready with programs that can intervene at all of those stages, whatever they are,” she said.

“And in many cases it’s individualized,” she noted, and a one size fits all approach has been proven ineffective.

Hepner said the task force also heard that evaluating evidence-based success is equally complicated.

“I think the toughest job we will have going into a final report of what we could recommend regionally and provincially, is how to do the evidence-based program that will provide us with the best outcomes for these children who could be lured into that lifestyle.”

But she said “without question” children need to be targeted a “whole lot earlier than it has happened.”

“And it’s safe to say that measures of what lures you into that lifestyle have got to be addressed a whole lot earlier.”

Hepner said the task force’s next meeting will take the form of a workshop, or brainstorming session.

“The next one we’ll have to have a facilitated discussion.”

Asked if the task force’s recommendation would be a single program, Hepner said no.

“It’s going to have the same complexity that the issue has,” she said. “There will need to be intervention programs at various points, it won’t be a singular recommendation. Hopefully it can define where we can make recommendations to some of the agencies that are providing services and to advocate to the provincial and federal governments.”