Defence lawyer James Miglin, left to right, Justice John McMahon, court registrar, Bruce McArthur, Crown Attorney Michael Cantlon, Detective Hank Idsinga, and friends and family of victims, back right, are shown in this court sketch in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. (Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press)

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

A sentencing hearing continues today for Bruce McArthur, a serial killer who preyed on men from Toronto’s gay village for years before he was arrested.

Friends and relatives of McArthur’s eight victims are expected to continue reading their victim impact statements.

Many wept in court Monday as prosecutors provided previously unheard details of the killings, which took place between 2010 and 2017.

READ MORE: Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again

Crown attorney Michael Cantlon told the court McArthur took photographs of his victims’ bodies posed in various states of undress and kept the images on his computer.

Court heard McArthur would then dismember his victims and dump their remains in planters around a residential property in midtown Toronto, where he stored his landscaping equipment, or in a ravine behind the home.

Police arrested McArthur in January 2018 and charged him for the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen. They later charged McArthur for the murders of Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

He pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder.

Toronto police have faced criticism for how they investigated the eight men’s disappearances, with some saying the force ignored the LGTBQ’s concerns about a possible serial killer.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Don’t criminalize all HIV patients: advocates
Next story
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Just Posted

‘Female Oskar Schindler’s’ story to be told in Surrey

Author reading at Jewish Community Centre will shine light on work of Irena Sendler

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Solar bike design wins White Rock teen international award

Semiahmoo Secondary student earns bronze in Taiwan

12-year-old boy shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park, say RCMP

Surrey RCMP investigating after two youths allegedly shoot boy with pellets on Sunday evening

‘Supernatural’ brings the 1950s to Cloverdale

Hawthorne Square is home to a soda shop for the rest of the week

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

5 to start your day

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record, political donations drop due to new rules and more

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Hart, Voracek lead Flyers past Canucks for 8th straight win

Vancouver loses Edler to scary facial injury

Man accused of assaulting women pleads guilty after charge downgraded

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Most Read