Surrey-area family physician Dr. Inderjit “Andy” Jassal in a photo posted to gofundme.com.

ONLINE FUNDRAISER

Friends rally to help family of Surrey doctor dead of heart attack at age 42

‘The medical community is a tight knit community; many knew Andy well’

Dozens of donors have stepped up to financially help the family of a Surrey-area doctor who died of a heart attack at age 42.

A father of three boys, Dr. Inderjit “Andy” Jassal passed away last month.

“Andy was a devoted father to his three young boys, a devoted husband, son, brother, friend and a family physician in Surrey,” Gagan Wilkh posted in an online fundraising campaign launched on gofundme.com. “Andy’s passing has devastated those who knew him and those who did not.”

On the morning of March 20, the UBC-schooled family physician is said to have felt tightness in his chest before a trip to the emergency ward at Surrey Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

“The medical community is a tight knit community; many knew Andy well,” Wilkh says in the “Remembering Dr. Andy Jassal” post.

“Some knew him as a friend, others as a colleague. All were profoundly affected by his unexpected death. We would like to draw attention to heart health and the impact it can have on not just those whose suffer from the illness but also their partner, parents, children, siblings, and friends. Those left behind suffer for life in many ways. We encourage everyone to consult their family doctors to learn more about heart disease.”

Born and raised in the Lower Mainland, Jassal attended UBC before continuing studies at the University Of Sydney, Australia, to earn his medical degree. He then returned to B.C. to complete his final medical training.

“He made many friends along the way, got married and created a beautiful family with his lovely wife and three young sons,” Wilkh’s post notes. “Andy was known as a kind and generous person who cared for many and was always the first to offer a helping hand.”

The online fundraiser has a goal of $100,000, with more than 60 people donating to the cause five days after launch.

“Andy was a classmate in high school. Always kind, always thoughtful, and a standout character,” Chad Chang posted with a donation of $300.

“Dr. Jassal was a great person, will always be missed,” wrote Harpreet Anand, who donated $250.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
fundraiserHealth

Most Read