Friends of the Pier committee chair Bob Bezubiak kicks off the fundraising campaign last spring. On Monday, Bezubiak will present the City of White Rock with its first cheque as part of ongoing fundraising efforts. (File photo)

Friends of the Pier to present White Rock with ‘substantial cheque’

Fundraising committee aims to raise total of $2-million for pier-repair efforts

The Friends of the Pier fundraising committee are set to deliver “a substantial cheque” to the City of White Rock Monday night, as part of ongoing efforts to fund the repair of the city’s iconic pier.

At Monday evening’s council meeting, Bob Bezubiak – the chair of the fundraising group – will present the city with its first payment of an eventual $2-million pledge. This first payment, he said in a news release issued Thursday, was made possible “because of the support the fundraising committee has received from across White Rock and South Surrey.”

Fundraising efforts included individual donations, proceeds from the sale of pier planks, and events such as Chefs for the Pier, which was held in September and raised $100,000 for the cause.

After months of repair work, the pier re-opened to the public in late August, and an official City of White Rock-hosted grand re-opening event was held in September.

“All of us were devastated by the damage that that was done in December, 2018,” Bezubiak said.

“Our fundraising efforts will continue as the city looks to replace the remaining portions of the pier and bring everything up to 2020 standards.”

The plank campaign has so far seen 329 planks sponsored, with 971 left to sell, he added.

For more information on fundraising efforts, or to purchase a plank, visit www.friendsofthepier.com


