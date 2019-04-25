Mackenzie “Mac” MacWilliams in a photo posted to the “Support for Amber & Luke MacWilliams” page at gofundme.com.

Friends of ‘Mac’ rally to fund young family left behind by former martial arts teacher in Surrey

‘He’s well loved,’ says operator of Fraser Heights academy where Mackenzie MacWilliams studied, worked

The sudden death of a former martial arts instructor in Surrey has kick-started several fundraising initiatives to help his young family live through difficult times ahead.

At home on Easter weekend, Mackenzie MacWilliams suffered a seizure that caused oxygen deprivation and heart failure. In hospital, the New Westminster resident died on Thursday morning (April 25) at the age of 27, said Michael McHugh, who runs Fraser Heights Black Belt Academy.

The man they called “Mac” worked at the studio until a few years ago, when he became an accountant. Raised in the Fraser Heights area, he was a student there in the early 2000s before becoming an instructor in 2007, McHugh said. The two “went up the colour ranks” and received their third-degree black belts together, he added.

“It’s been such a blur, the past week,” McHugh said Thursday. “Mac was in palliative care until today. His brain was gone last week, his body today.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to help Mac’s family, and McHugh’s academy is planning a couple of fundraising events, including a “Kick-a-Thon” on June 29 and a registration-incentive campaign that will fully benefit the family.

“We’re hoping to raise as much as we can,” McHugh said. “Everything we earn, the better, just to help out his wife and young son.”

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the “Support for Amber & Luke MacWilliams” page on gofundme.com had raised more than $36,000 by 200 people in six days.

“He’s well loved,” McHugh said. “He was serious when he needed to be serious but always had a great sense of humour, a fun-loving guy.… He did so much in martial arts, and he also volunteered at Anvil Island, at the camp there, every summer.”

Tributes to Mac and messages of support for his family fill the Gofundme page.

“We know he is with His Savior in Heaven, but this is an incredible loss, especially for Amber who stays home full time with Luke,” says the main story, posted by Carolyn Leanne Béchard on behalf of Shannon Fenton.

“Let us join together as a community and allow her the time to grieve without having to worry about paying the bills. All proceeds raised will go to Amber and Luke as she navigates this storm. For those unable to support financially, we ask that you pray. Pray without ceasing.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey burglar loses appeal on Hook & Ladder break-in conviction
Next story
Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

Just Posted

Friends of ‘Mac’ rally to fund young family left behind by former martial arts teacher in Surrey

‘He’s well loved,’ says operator of Fraser Heights academy where Mackenzie MacWilliams studied, worked

Bus driver assault in Vancouver once again raises safety concerns

A 49-year-old Surrey man was released on a promise to appear in court. No charge has been laid

Police food drive to help feed North Delta kids

Donations collected will go support the Rotary Club’s Starfish Pack program

Surrey burglar loses appeal on Hook & Ladder break-in conviction

The case centred on a Jan. 3, 2016 break-in at the Newton pub

‘Inventive ideas’ sought soon for Surrey One Act Festival, set to return to Whalley stage

Also planned by Royal Canadian Theatre Company is a Five Minute Play Writing Challenge

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR

RCMP believe the foreign national is part of a larger organized theft group

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

TransLink releases list, with Route 319 at the top

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

VIDEO: Highway One to be widened east to 264th Street in Fraser Valley

The $235 million project includes upgrades to overpasses and a rail bridge

Last member of Vancouver Asahi baseball team that fought racism helps unveil new stamp

The stamp displays 11 Asahi players from the 1940 team

Most Read