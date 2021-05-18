Friends, family and members of Semiahmoo First Nation met at the Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday morning for the verdict of two teens charged in the death of Paul Prestbakmo. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Friends, family and members of Semiahmoo First Nation met at the Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday morning for the verdict of two teens charged in the death of Paul Prestbakmo. (Tracy Holmes photo)

UPDATE: Both youth guilty of second-degree murder in South Surrey mechanic’s 2019 stabbing death: judge

Judge finds accused not guilty of aggravated assault on senior

UPDATE: Both youth were found guilty of second-degree murder, however, they were found not guilty of aggravated assault.

More to come…

The judge in the case of two youth accused of killing South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo says there is no doubt that all three were in the same strip-mall parking lot at the time Prestbakmo was stabbed.

Judge Robert Hamilton made the finding Tuesday (May 18) in Surrey Provincial Court, during a review of evidence heard over the course of the trial. The youth are charged with second-degree murder in connection with Prestbakmo’s death and aggravated assault in connection with an attack hours earlier on a White Rock senior.

Hamilton is expected to render a verdict in the case by day’s end.

Friends, family and supporters are out in force to hear the outcome, listening from the gallery of a high-security courtroom, as well as filling an overflow courtroom, which was opened due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions.

Ahead of the proceedings, many of the attendees gathered in a circle out front of the courthouse, as Tyler Whitley drummed and sang.

Whitley told the group that “honesty will prevail” in the courthouse.

Semiahmoo First Nation councillor Roxanne Charles also spoke.

“I really pray that the youth today are held accountable for their actions and that they get the help they need,” she said. “I really pray that the right decision comes down.”

The courtroom is the same room where details of Prestbakmo’s violent death were shared over the course of a trial that began in January and wrapped up March 8.

Hamilton is considering the evidence of multiple witnesses – including youth, experts and police – who testified that the 45-year-old was stabbed 42 times in 26 seconds during an early-morning altercation in a commercial parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street. He died just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2019.

Testimony heard during trial included that one of the accused claimed Prestbakmo’s death was due to a gang hit.

Tuesday, Hamilton said he’s not satisfied the allegation “plays any part in this case.”

The attack occurred just a few hours after a White Rock senior suffered injuries consistent with an assault.

The senior’s sister, Val Taylor, was also in court for the verdict.

Charges of second-degree murder were announced against two youths – aged 15 and 16 at the time – a month after Prestbakmo’s death. Charges of aggravated assault in connection with the senior’s injuries were announced against the same teens a month after that, in October 2019.

Due to their ages, the identities of the accused are protected by a publication ban.

During closing submissions, Crown counsel described the stabbing of Prestbakmo as “intense and ferocious,” and said those who inflicted the wounds knew that they could cause death, or injuries that could lead to death. The accused, said Louise Kenworthy, were co-perpetrators in both incidents and should be held equally responsible.

Defence counsel submitted that evidence did not prove who inflicted the wounds that caused Prestbakmo’s death and that the one accused who confessed to the crime – claiming it was gang-related – was simply not believable.

Kevin Westell told Hamilton that his client’s “conflicting, fantastical” statements as to why he and another teen attacked Prestbakmo “should cause your honour to really pause before accepting any of the evidence that comes out of my client’s mouth.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtHomicideSurrey

Comments are closed

Previous story
Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 counts of sexual assault
Next story
UPDATE: Harrison Lake fire holds steady at 22 hectares, Harrison Mills area fire under control

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor delivering “virtual” State of the City Address on Tuesday. (Screen shot)
Surrey Mayor says city is ‘earning accolades from near and far’

Doug McCallum delivered his second State of the City Address on Tuesday since being elected in 2018

Cherington Place in a photo posted to belvederebc.com.
COVID outbreak at North Surrey ‘complex care centre,’ Fraser Health says

Cherington Place located on 111A Ave.

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New exhibition on Surrey’s train history to open at Museum of Surrey

Separate two-day event welcomes kids June 25-26

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)
Second year in a row it’ll be quiet on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds over May Long Weekend

Shannon Claypool says planning for next year is already underway

The George Massey Tunnel will be closed overnight May 28 and 29 to test the tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overnight Massey Tunnel closures coming May 28, 29

Closure to allow safe testing of tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cat who chases away coyote asked to join Port Moody, Vancouver police 

Caught on camera Friday, the black cat jumps out from under a parked car and runs the wild animal out of a vacant lot

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit released a poster Tuesday, May 18 featuring the names and photos of more suspected gangsters.
Police issue warning for 9 more men involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict

B.C.’s gang task force says it’s expecting ‘violence to continue and escalate’

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

A crew of WestCoast WILD Adventures employees tackled an onslaught of litter left at the ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek on May 2. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Litter woes consume popular ‘Locks of Love’ fence on B.C.’s Pacific Rim

Popular view spot near Tofino plagued by people hanging masks and other unwanted garbage

Vincent Doumeizel, senior advisor at the United Nations Global Compact on Oceans, as well as director for the Food Programme for the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, pulls up some sugar kelp seaweed off the French coast in April 2020. He was the keynote speaker during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Seaweed Days Festival. (Vincent Doumeizel/Submitted)
Let’s hear it for seaweed: slimy, unsexy and the world’s greatest untapped food source

Experts talks emerging industry’s challenges and potential at Sidney inaugural Seawood Days Festival

Troy Patterson, a Cadboro Bay 15-year-old, got a virtual meeting with B.C.’s environment minister months after he started an online petition calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s 23,000-name Coastal GasLink petition gets him an audience with the minister

15-year-old Saanich high school student and George Heyman discussed project for about 30 minutes

Most Read