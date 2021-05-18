UPDATE: Both youth guilty of second-degree murder in South Surrey mechanic’s 2019 stabbing death: judge

Friends, family and members of Semiahmoo First Nation met at the Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday morning for the verdict of two teens charged in the death of Paul Prestbakmo. (Tracy Holmes photo)

UPDATE: Both youth were found guilty of second-degree murder, however, they were found not guilty of aggravated assault.

More to come…

The judge in the case of two youth accused of killing South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo says there is no doubt that all three were in the same strip-mall parking lot at the time Prestbakmo was stabbed.

Judge Robert Hamilton made the finding Tuesday (May 18) in Surrey Provincial Court, during a review of evidence heard over the course of the trial. The youth are charged with second-degree murder in connection with Prestbakmo’s death and aggravated assault in connection with an attack hours earlier on a White Rock senior.

Hamilton is expected to render a verdict in the case by day’s end.

Friends, family and supporters are out in force to hear the outcome, listening from the gallery of a high-security courtroom, as well as filling an overflow courtroom, which was opened due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions.

Ahead of the proceedings, many of the attendees gathered in a circle out front of the courthouse, as Tyler Whitley drummed and sang.

Whitley told the group that “honesty will prevail” in the courthouse.

Semiahmoo First Nation councillor Roxanne Charles also spoke.

“I really pray that the youth today are held accountable for their actions and that they get the help they need,” she said. “I really pray that the right decision comes down.”

The courtroom is the same room where details of Prestbakmo’s violent death were shared over the course of a trial that began in January and wrapped up March 8.

Hamilton is considering the evidence of multiple witnesses – including youth, experts and police – who testified that the 45-year-old was stabbed 42 times in 26 seconds during an early-morning altercation in a commercial parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street. He died just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2019.

Testimony heard during trial included that one of the accused claimed Prestbakmo’s death was due to a gang hit.

Tuesday, Hamilton said he’s not satisfied the allegation “plays any part in this case.”

The attack occurred just a few hours after a White Rock senior suffered injuries consistent with an assault.

The senior’s sister, Val Taylor, was also in court for the verdict.

Charges of second-degree murder were announced against two youths – aged 15 and 16 at the time – a month after Prestbakmo’s death. Charges of aggravated assault in connection with the senior’s injuries were announced against the same teens a month after that, in October 2019.

Due to their ages, the identities of the accused are protected by a publication ban.

During closing submissions, Crown counsel described the stabbing of Prestbakmo as “intense and ferocious,” and said those who inflicted the wounds knew that they could cause death, or injuries that could lead to death. The accused, said Louise Kenworthy, were co-perpetrators in both incidents and should be held equally responsible.

Defence counsel submitted that evidence did not prove who inflicted the wounds that caused Prestbakmo’s death and that the one accused who confessed to the crime – claiming it was gang-related – was simply not believable.

Kevin Westell told Hamilton that his client’s “conflicting, fantastical” statements as to why he and another teen attacked Prestbakmo “should cause your honour to really pause before accepting any of the evidence that comes out of my client’s mouth.”

