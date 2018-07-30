Friends, family of murder victim protest transfer of inmate

Walter Ramsay has been moved from Kent to Mission institution

Friends and family members of murder victim Ele Anthonysz held a rally in Mission on Sunday.

The group protested the transfer of Walter Ramsay – the man who murdered Anthonysz – from Kent Institution (maximum security) to Mission Institution (medium security).

The rally took place in the parking lot Mission city hall.

Anthonysz, 33, was murdered on April 17, 2015 after her Hatzic-area home was set ablaze in the middle of the night. Two children also sustained injuries in the blaze.

Ramsay pleaded guilty to the crimes and in April of 2016 was handed a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 20 years.

Organizers of the rally are hoping to have the transfer overturned and have Ramsay sent back to maximum security.

 

A group of protesters, including friends and family of murder victim Ele Anthonysz, rallied by Mission city hall on Sunday. / Bob Friesen Photo

