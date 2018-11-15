Jagvir Malhi, 19, of Abbotsford was killed in a shooting on Monday, Nov. 12 at Simpson and Ross roads in Abbotsford.

Friends describe murder victim as ‘most caring guy we knew’

Jagvir Malhi of Abbotsford was not involved in gangs or criminal activity, they say

Two long-time friends of murder victim Jagvir Malhi, 19, say he was a role model in the community and “the furthest thing away” from being a gangster.

The pair, who didn’t want their names published, said they want to dispel the notion that Malhi may have been involved in any criminal activity.

Malhi was gunned down Monday afternoon while he was in his vehicle in the area of Ross and Simpson roads.

The following day, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) issued a press release in which they said they believed the killing was “not random” and was related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

However, IHIT has not elaborated on that statement to clarify the specifics on how Malhi’s death might be connected to the conflict, including whether he was directly involved or whether the shooter(s) were.

Investigators have also not divulged whether Malhi might have been killed because he was connected to someone involved in the dispute.

READ MORE: Man, 19, dies in shooting on Ross Road in Abbotsford

READ MORE: Abbotsford murder victim identified as Jagvir Malhi

His friends who spoke to the Abbotsford News say they have no idea why Malhi was killed, but he was most definitely not involved in any criminal behaviour.

In contrast, they say he was a role model for others.

“He was the type of guy who would talk to every single person … He would include everyone, always showed everyone respect,” one of the friends said.

They said Malhi – whose friends called him by his nickname, “Juggy” – was a second-year criminology student at University of the Fraser Valley who wanted to be a corrections officer.

He was also studying for his real estate licence, and planned to go into business with one of his friends after they both completed those studies.

They said Malhi was also an “all-around athlete” – a star basketball player at his high school, W. J. Mouat Secondary, who also played soccer and football.

He regularly took part in Friday night basketball sessions at Mouat.

“He was always the first one there, trying to get more people to come and play,” one of the friends said.

He said that he and Malhi had also recently discussed, and were seriously considering, coaching basketball at Mouat, after an opportunity arose there.

The two friends say that Malhi was also involved in the school’s leadership team and, as such, helped organize and set up for school activities, including pep rallies.

He had a kind and giving heart, the two say, sharing a story abo ut the time that Malhi and another friend purchased about 80 fast-food chicken sandwiches and passed them out to homeless people.

The friends say Malhi was the “mature one,” a positive person who was always trying “to put a smile on your face” and “the most caring guy we knew.”

They say they know that he wasn’t involved in any gang-related activities because they spent so much of their time together, didn’t keep anything from one another and it just wasn’t in his character.

Malhi was on his way to school Monday afternoon when the shooting occurred. His friends say they are still trying to process what happened.

“It’s still unbelievable to us because we lost such a good friend at such a young age.”

They say they are dismayed by those who see the words “gang-related” and assume the worst in Malhi. They want people to know he was anything but.

“We just don’t want him to be known as a gangster gang-banger, because he was a really good guy for the community, and he was always caring about his friends and family, and he was caring about everyone around him,” one of the friends said.

 

Jagvir Malhi (right) is shown on his graduation from W. J. Mouat Secondary in 2017 with his friend, Sahil.

Previous story
Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Just Posted

Noted fiddlers bring kids to Surrey stage for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ concert

Bell theatre date for Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy as they reunite for 23-city tour of Canada

Judge rules against ALC on rural Langley subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

Surrey-based business donates $1M to hospital’s children centre improvements

Surrey Hospital Foundation kicks off campaign for ‘transformation’ of children’s centre

Surrey opera singer brings Mozart’s ‘Così fan tutte’ to Vancouver stage

Nancy Hasiuk-Lay has been hailed for her ‘sparkling and crystalline vocal tone’

North Delta family raising money for brain cancer treatment

23-year-old Tashina Janus and her family are raising funds to get her immunotherapy in the U.S.

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

Vancouver Warriors cancel first 2 weeks of season as labour dispute continues

The announcement means games scheduled for Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 will no longer be played

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Friends describe murder victim as ‘most caring guy we knew’

Jagvir Malhi of Abbotsford was not involved in gangs or criminal activity, they say

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Two more government pot shops to open in Kamloops

Two private applications are also in the queue to come before city council by the end of the year

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Most Read