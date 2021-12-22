Naomi Onotera. (GoFundMe image)

Naomi Onotera. (GoFundMe image)

Friend launches fundraiser to help daughter of Naomi Onotera

Father of two-year-old is charged with death of Langley City woman

An online fundraising campaign to assist the daughter of Naomi Onotera raised more than $6,000 in one day.

The GoFundMe “Help for the family of Naomi Onotera” was launched by her friend, Kylie Hannan, who said the funds will help the Langley City woman’s two-year-old daughter.

Onotera’s husband was charged with her death on Friday, Dec. 17, more than three months after the Langley City teacher was reported missing.

“On December 17th, we were shook to hear the news of Naomi’s fate, leaving behind a devastated and heartbroken family,” Hanna said.

According to the GoFundme statement, Onotera’s daughter is being cared for by her sister.

With an initial goal of $10,000, the campaign aims to ensure the child has “the brightest possible future.”

“The support from our community has been overwhelming and appreciated beyond measure,” Hanna said.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Sgt. David Lee, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said charges of manslaughter and indignity to human remains were laid against Onotera’s husband, 49-year-old Obnes Regis.

He confirmed that the remains of Onotera, 40, had been located, but would not say where.

Forensic investigators returned to the Onotera home over the weekend and towed away a small four-door sedan.

Regis made a brief appearance before a Surrey Provincial Court judge on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and will make another on Thursday.

A ban on publication of details has been imposed.

