(Pixabay photo)

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across the Fraser Valley and Interior, calling for freezing rain beginning Friday night.

The national weather agency said that flurries are expected to last into Saturday morning due to warm air combining with near or below zero temperatures. The weather bulletin is in effect for the Okanagan, South Thompson, Fraser Valley and 100 Mile House.

As the temperatures rise above zero the freezing rain will likely turn into showers, forecasters said.

Drivers are urged to use caution as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become ice and slippery overnight.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox
Next story
Statcan details wait times for social housing, perceptions on housing overall

Just Posted

Pit bull “inadvertently” bit girl, 13, at off-leash Surrey park, police say

Mounties say girl was bit when she got between two playing dogs at park in Clayton Thursday

White Rock apologizes to SFN for lost artifacts

‘Heartfelt regret’ extended during private ceremony Nov. 21

Surrey Santa parade returns to Cloverdale Dec. 1

Popular parade starts at 5 p.m., Big Rigs for Kids rolls to City Hall Plaza after parade

Surrey, province break ground on new supportive housing project

Facility near Green Timbers to include 100 transitional housing units, 30 emergency shelters beds

Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir downs Vancouver College to win berth in B.C. high school football JV provincial title game

Cloverdale school to play Victoria’s Mt. Douglas Rams in junior varsity Subway Bowl at B.C. Place

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

Investigators identify Abbotsford man as last to rent burnt car with body inside

48-year-old Sukhdev Dhailwal connected to car, autopsy findings yet to be revealed

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

Woman accidentally shot by her son in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park, police say

Everyone involved, including the woman, not cooperating with investigators, VPD says

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Most Read