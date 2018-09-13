Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Foreign Affair Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to go into any detail about the issues

Canada’s negotiating team spent several hours Wednesday updating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the state of NAFTA talks and getting his marching orders for the days ahead.

Foreign Affair Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to go into any detail about the issues on which the prime minister needed to sign off or what instructions she and the rest of the NAFTA team received.

However, she said lead negotiator Steve Verheul and David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, would be returning to Washington immediately to resume negotiations on Thursday.

Freeland herself will not be returning to Washington right away, but said she’ll be keeping in close contact with her American counterpart, trade czar Robert Lighthizer.

She said the fact that she and Lighthizer are not immediately scheduled to meet again should “absolutely not” be taken as a sign that the talks are stalled.

“This is absolutely a process which is moving forward. It is a continuous negotiation,” Freeland said after her second briefing of the day with Trudeau.

“In negotiations, you do work and resolve the issues that you can at the ministerial level and then you reach points where what is needed is continued technical work.”

Freeland, Verheul and MacNaughton flew in from Washington on Tuesday to brief the prime minister in Saskatoon, where he was attending a Liberal caucus retreat.

Freeland said the atmosphere surrounding the talks continues to be positive, and she believes a good deal for all three NAFTA partners is within reach.

“Getting there is going to take goodwill, good faith and flexibility on all sides,” she added.

While Trudeau has been consulted throughout the 13-month negotiation, the face-to-face meetings with the negotiating team Wednesday suggested there were some big — and potentially politically loaded — issues to settle.

“This is an important time in the negotiation and so it was really important for me, for the negotiators to speak directly with the prime minister to brief him on the issues and to have him give us his instructions on where to move going forward,” Freeland said.

Earlier, in a brief speech opening the caucus retreat, Trudeau went out of his way to praise the “formidable, tireless” Freeland and her determination to get a deal that is good for Canada. He reiterated his assertion that no deal is better than a bad deal.

However, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe later said he’s not sure that’s true.

“We cannot move forward with a bad deal. I’m not certain we can move forward with no deal either,” he said after meeting with Trudeau.

“We need to engage with the United States. They are our largest trading partner.”

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, who is the midst of an election, said Wednesday he wouldn’t accept an agreement that doesn’t meet the approval of dairy farmers in his province.

While Trudeau has vowed to protect Canada’s system of supply management which regulates the price of dairy, eggs and poultry, he has also indicated he’s willing to be flexible on allowing some limited additional imports, as was done in the Trans Pacific and European Union trade deals.

However, dairy farmers maintain they’ve already made enough concessions and shouldn’t have to do so again to get a NAFTA deal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP searching for missing family of four
Next story
Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

Just Posted

Overnight Pattullo Bridge lane closures begin Sunday

The crossing will be closed to one direction of traffic each night, from Sept. 16 to 20

Safety concern raised over White Rock telephone pole

BC Hydro has told the city it is investigating

Boy, 16, in serious condition after Surrey stabbing, police say

Surrey RCMP say teen was stabbed several times near Central City Shopping Centre

‘Proud moment’ as White Rock Whalers hit the ice

Team owner Ronnie Paterson hopes organization can build on Game 1 excitement

In Surrey, free piano lessons offered by charitable pals

‘Find Your Forte’ program runs every Saturday at a church in Fleetwood

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

All 20 First Nations sign Coastal GasLink pipeline agreement

The proposed 670 km pipeline would deliver natural gas to Kitimat’s LNG Canada facility

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

Most Read