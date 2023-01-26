Free weekday parking along White Rock’s waterfront ends Jan. 31. (File photo)

Free weekday parking along White Rock’s waterfront ends Jan. 31. (File photo)

Free weekday waterfront parking in White Rock ends Jan. 31

Shoulder season rates return Feb. 1

White Rock’s winter season parking rates are set to end Jan. 31, meaning beginning Tuesday, visitors will have to pay to park along the city’s waterfront.

Parking in the city has been free on week days – and reduced on weekends – since late November, when the winter rates came into effect.

When shoulder season parking kicks in Feb. 1, parking will cost $2 per hour, seven days a week – from 10 a.m. until midnight – in waterfront lots along Marine Drive, or in the city’s Montecito and West Beach parkades.

The City of White Rock tweeted about it, urging followers to “Visit the White Rock Museum, stop by your favourite restaurant or walk the White Rock Promenade, all while parking for free,” before time runs out.

When summer season starts – April to September – waterfront parking will rise to $4 an hour.

Parking rates at Centennial Arena and Peace Arch Hospital remain unchanged.

READ ALSO: Free weekday parking to return to White Rock waterfront Nov. 1

For a full list of White Rock’s parking rates, click here.

