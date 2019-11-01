It’s free to park at White Rock waterfront now through the end of January 2020. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Free weekday parking at White Rock’s waterfront started today

Visitors stopping by Monday to Friday can keep their coins in their pockets till Feb. 1

With the start of November comes the beginning of three months of free weekday parking at White Rock’s waterfront.

Through Jan. 31, 2020, there is no charge to park anytime from Monday to Friday – and a message on the parking meters is quick to remind those who try to pay for a spot.

“Enjoy our City By the Sea! 🙂 Have a Great Day! :)” reads text that pops onto the screen.

White Rock council gave the thumbs-up to the idea in July, and to new parking rates for ‘high-demand’ and ‘value rate’ zones ($3.75 and $3.25 per hour, respectively).

READ MORE: White Rock sets new waterfront parking rates

The decision followed discussion that included a projection from the city manager that the new rates would lead to a budget shortfall “in the neighbourhood of $400,000-plus.”

