Free weekday parking along White Rock’s waterfront set to end

White Rock’s parking rates are set to change Feb. 1, which means parking along the waterfront on weekdays will no longer be free. (Tracy Holmes photo)

White Rock’s winter-season parking rates are set to end at the end of the month, meaning beginning Tuesday, visitors will have to pay to park along the city’s waterfront.

Parking in the city has been free on week days – and reduced on weekends – since late October, when the winter rates came into effect.

When shoulder-season parking kicks in Feb. 1, parking will cost $2 per hour, seven days a week – from 10 a.m. until midnight – in waterfront lots along Marine Drive, or in the city’s Montecito and West Beach parkades; the parkades also offer daily rates of $7.50.

Parking rates at Centennial Arena and Peace Arch Hospital remain unchanged.

For a full list of White Rock’s parking rates, click here.

Free weekday parking at the White Rock waterfront will end on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Visit Bright Walk in White Rock, stop by your favourite restaurant or walk the White Rock Promenade, all while parking for free. Pay parking returns Feb. 1. #WhiteRockBC #WinterInWhiteRock pic.twitter.com/7nLGbHwstA — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) January 25, 2022



