White Rock’s parking rates are set to change Feb. 1, which means parking along the waterfront on weekdays will no longer be free. (Tracy Holmes photo)

White Rock’s parking rates are set to change Feb. 1, which means parking along the waterfront on weekdays will no longer be free. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Free weekday parking along White Rock’s waterfront set to end

$2/hour shoulder season rates to kick in Feb. 1

White Rock’s winter-season parking rates are set to end at the end of the month, meaning beginning Tuesday, visitors will have to pay to park along the city’s waterfront.

Parking in the city has been free on week days – and reduced on weekends – since late October, when the winter rates came into effect.

When shoulder-season parking kicks in Feb. 1, parking will cost $2 per hour, seven days a week – from 10 a.m. until midnight – in waterfront lots along Marine Drive, or in the city’s Montecito and West Beach parkades; the parkades also offer daily rates of $7.50.

Parking rates at Centennial Arena and Peace Arch Hospital remain unchanged.

For a full list of White Rock’s parking rates, click here.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White Rockparking

Previous story
UPDATE: 2 people ‘seriously’ injured in Surrey shooting

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors voted Friday (Jan. 28) to send a proposal to develop South Campbell Heights lands for employment back to Metro staff for discussion of concerns that have been raised. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Metro Vancouver hits pause button on South Campbell Heights development proposal

A Lower Mainland truck convoy support rally is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Chilliwack trucker organizes Saturday’s trucker convoy support rally which starts in Langley

Surrey RCMP have 122A Street closed, between 80 and 82 avenues, in Newton Friday (Jan. 28, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
UPDATE: 2 people ‘seriously’ injured in Surrey shooting

Surrey Christian School "Rockademy" students perform music during the latest Rock Fest concert, posted on YouTube (screenshot)
In ‘School of Rock’ style, Surrey students sing anti-war songs in another ‘Rockademy’ concert