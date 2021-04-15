Free used oil recycling facility opens in Delta

Trevor Smith, operations manager at Bridgeview Marine (6435 River Road), stands in the new used oil and antifreeze recycling facility provided by a grant from the BC Used Oil Management Association. (Submitted photo)

Delta residents can now safely dispose of used oil and antifreeze — for free — at a new recycling facility in Tilbury.

On Thursday (April 8), BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) — a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers — announced that it had provided Bridgeview Marine (6435 River Rd.) with a “return collection facility” grant that provided the Delta business with a 10-foot modified sea container and 1,360-litre tank.

The new facility will provide people from Delta and the surrounding areas with an easy, free and eco-friendly system to return their used oil and antifreeze materials, according to a BCUOMA press release.

“Delta residents can now conveniently return both small and large amounts of their used oil products to Bridgeview Marine, at no charge,” BCUOMA CEO David Lawes said in a press release. “Trevor Smith and the rest of the team at Bridgeview Marine continue to ensure that their customers are equipped with all the necessary services at their disposal, and this newly installed used oil recycling infrastructure is a perfect example of their commitment to the Delta community.”

The release notes that used oil is a valuable resource which, if it is recycled at one of BCUOMA’s dedicated return collection facilities, can be recovered and re-used. Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or sold as raw material inputs for manufacturing or energy products, while used oil filters contain reusable scrap and antifreeze containers can be recycled into new oil containers, drainage tiles and parking curbs. Used antifreeze, meanwhile, can be refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze.

BCUOMA is looking for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facilities across the province in order to provide British Columbians with reasonable access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres. Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in BCUOMA’s return collection facility infrastructure grant program can find more info at bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta