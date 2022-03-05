A rapid COVID-19 test swab. Both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be available for travellers or the general public at the Comox Valley Airport. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)

A rapid COVID-19 test swab. Both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be available for travellers or the general public at the Comox Valley Airport. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)

Free rapid antigen tests now available for people aged 60+ in B.C.

Tests can be obtained at local pharmacies by showing your personal health number

B.C. has expanded access to free rapid tests to people aged 60 and over beginning March 7.

Rapid tests are available at pharmacies across the province. Eligible individuals can access one test kit which contains five rapid tests, only one test can be obtained every 28 days. Individuals must display their personal health number when picking up a test kit.

Kits can be picked up on behalf of another person, however, the person picking up the test must provide the name, personal health number and date of birth of the person they are picking up for.

The province says that as of March 3, 3.9 million rapid tests have been distributed to pharamcies. Of these, 1.8 million rapid tests have been shipped to community pharmacies throughout the province, and as many as 583,000 rapid tests have been dispensed through the more than 1,000 participating pharmacies.

B.C. made rapid tests publicly available through pharmacies for the first time on Feb. 25. At the time, tests were only available to those aged 70 and over. Public health officials said that access to rapid tests will expand as more supply becomes available.

Rapid tests are also being distributed through the K-12 school system, at post-secondary schools, remote and rural areas, and through certain workplaces that apply for tests. The province also has rapid tests that are not suitable for at-home use and are being used to bolster supplies at testing sites.

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacies to distribute free rapid tests for people aged 70 and over

READ MORE: Canada scrambles to rebook rapid test deliveries amid ban of Russian planes

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada scrambles to rebook rapid test deliveries amid ban of Russian planes

Just Posted

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. With the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, the Rodeo Association is still working to bring a Country Fair to Cloverdale on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Country Fair still a possibility for May long weekend

A demonstrator holds a Ukrainian national flag in front of the Georgian Parliament during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city again, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)
Protest against war in Ukraine planned for Surrey as part of Global Day of Action

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey investing $424M in ‘ambitious’ capital infrastructure program

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
Egyptian Academy scrambling to find new space in Surrey