Free junk drop-off for Surrey residents at 2 ‘Disposal Days’ sites — just don’t forget ID

A mattress and appliances loaded for drop-off at a waste collection facility in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Now until May 30, Surrey residents can get rid of unwanted waste for free.

The city’s two-week Disposal Days event started Friday (May 12) at the new Central Surrey collection centre, and also the one in North Surrey.

The “spring cleaning” promo allows residents to drop off recycling, garbage and household items for free or discounted rates.

Proof of Surrey residency is required, and there’s a limit of one trip per household. Commercial and business vehicles aren’t given a deal during Disposal Days.

For residents, the rules include free disposal of all recyclables including mattresses (maximum four units), electronics, metals, appliances, paints, used oil and antifreeze.

Garbage disposal of the first 300 kilograms of junk is free (regular price is $15 to $53.30 per load), and fees will be reduced by 50 per cent for loads heavier than that, to a maximum of 1,000 KG.

More details are posted on surrey.ca/disposaldays.

Those who can’t get there during Disposal Days can book a large-item pickup online at surrey.ca/largeitems or call 604-590-7289 (Option 3).

In Newton and Port Kells, the city’s two recycling and waste centres are located at 6711 154 St. and 9770 192 St.

The Newton facility opened last September with goals of reducing illegal dumping and also travel times for those who want to unload trash and recyclables.

The $40-million facility is designed for smaller vehicles – cars, pickups and vans – driven by residents of the region and small business operators. Anyone can bring junk to the site, not only Surrey residents.

Metro Vancouver operates the 1.7-hectare recycling/waste hub on what was a vacant lot, across the street from a business park. Metro Vancouver bought the land from the City of Surrey in 2018, following a rezoning and development-permit process, and construction began in 2021.



