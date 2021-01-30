Generation Health is a free and virtual 10-week program for children aged eight to 12 years and their families and is offered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver. (Generation Health/Facebook)

Free healthy-eating, active-lifestyles program offered to B.C. families

YMCA of Greater Vancouver to offer 10-week virtual Generation Health program starting February

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver will be offering a healthy lifestyles program at no charge for families starting in February.

Generation Health is a free and virtual 10-week program for children aged eight to 12 years and their families.

People will meet once a week to learn about healthy eating, physical activity, goal setting, body image, self-esteem and more.

They will learn ways to play together as a family, make quick and health meals, and have a chance to try out activities designed to improve mental health.

It is offered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver, and there are three days of the week people can sign up for: Tuesdays (starting Feb. 16), Fridays (starting Feb. 19), and Mondays (starting Feb. 22). Generation Health runs from from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Registration and screening is required. To sign up, call 1-888-650-3141 or email info@generationhealth.ca.

For more info, visit generationhealth.ca.

The program is delivered in partnership through the Childhood Obesity Foundation, University of Victoria and the Province of B.C.

