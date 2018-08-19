Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Police officers in Fredericton have collected the flowers and notes left in a makeshift memorial outside the police station and will share the messages of support among their members.

The memorial sprung up after a gunman opened fire on the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aug. 10, striking down Constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, along with Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Mourners flocked to the police station to pay their respects, leaving cards, signs and stuffed animals.

The Fredericton Police Force says they will share the messages among their empoyees and the families of Costello and Burns.

The move comes a day after the regimental funeral for Costello and Burns, attended by hundreds of police officers and first responders from across the continent.

The accused gunman will appear in court later this month facing four charges of first-degree murder.

The Canadian Press

