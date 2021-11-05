Fraudster targets trio of White Rock businesses

White Rock RCMP is investigating a trio of fraud-related files that occurred Thursday (Nov. 4).

Const. Chantal Sears confirmed police believe the incidents – in which credit-card terminals were targeted – were perpetrated by the same individual, however, the suspect has not been identified.

Tapestry Music, located in the 1300-block of Johnston Road, announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post that they were among businesses hit.

“Unfortunately, we had someone steal our credit card terminal today and process a very large amount of refunds directly to his card,” the post states, noting two other businesses were also affected.

The post included a series of photos of a dark-haired man with bananas, wearing jeans and a dark-coloured jacket, and asked anyone who recognized the subject to “please call the police and reference police file number 21-6400.”

Comments responding to the post report a similar incident at nearby Grey Haven Games, where a customer “fumbled around” with the credit-card terminal, which produced a receipt “for more than what the transaction should be.”

“When I asked for the receipt he got all huffy and stormed out,” the commenter wrote.

Sears said only three businesses reported incidents, all of which occurred in the city’s downtown core. The other two businesses – neither of which sell bananas, she noted – asked not to be identified publicly.

Anyone with information that could help identify and locate the culprit is asked to call the detachment at 778-545-4800.

