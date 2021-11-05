A trio of White Rock businesses were targeted by a fraudster Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

A trio of White Rock businesses were targeted by a fraudster Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

Fraudster targets trio of White Rock businesses

‘Very large amount of refunds’ processed on stolen credit-card terminal

White Rock RCMP is investigating a trio of fraud-related files that occurred Thursday (Nov. 4).

Const. Chantal Sears confirmed police believe the incidents – in which credit-card terminals were targeted – were perpetrated by the same individual, however, the suspect has not been identified.

Tapestry Music, located in the 1300-block of Johnston Road, announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post that they were among businesses hit.

“Unfortunately, we had someone steal our credit card terminal today and process a very large amount of refunds directly to his card,” the post states, noting two other businesses were also affected.

The post included a series of photos of a dark-haired man with bananas, wearing jeans and a dark-coloured jacket, and asked anyone who recognized the subject to “please call the police and reference police file number 21-6400.”

Comments responding to the post report a similar incident at nearby Grey Haven Games, where a customer “fumbled around” with the credit-card terminal, which produced a receipt “for more than what the transaction should be.”

“When I asked for the receipt he got all huffy and stormed out,” the commenter wrote.

Sears said only three businesses reported incidents, all of which occurred in the city’s downtown core. The other two businesses – neither of which sell bananas, she noted – asked not to be identified publicly.

Anyone with information that could help identify and locate the culprit is asked to call the detachment at 778-545-4800.

READ MORE: Call volume up, but crime down in White Rock: report


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BusinessRCMPWhite Rock

Previous story
Three of six accused in Brothers Keepers gang investigation from Surrey
Next story
Teen killer Kelly Ellard re-granted day parole after previously breaking conditions

Just Posted

Construction is well underway at Surrey’s Legion Veterans Village in the city centre. (Submitted photo)
‘Remarkable’ progress on Surrey’s $312M Legion Veterans Village

Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)
Delta considering vaccine mandate for employees, volunteers

A COVID-19 outbreak at West Shore Laylum in South Surrey as been declared over. (Google Streetview image)
Outbreak at South Surrey’s West Shore Laylum residence declared over

Cloverdale piper Jack Lee has claimed the title of “World’s Best Piper” for the third time. (File photo)
Cloverdale man named ‘World’s Best Piper’